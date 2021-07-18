Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.69 ($79.64).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.