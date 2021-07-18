Apartment Income REIT Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,416.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

