Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 435,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 79,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

