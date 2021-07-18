APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc creates stock trading platforms, financial apps, and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

