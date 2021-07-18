Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $917,700.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aptiv stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

