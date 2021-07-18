Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo Sells 221,000 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 860,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.