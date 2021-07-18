AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $39,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

