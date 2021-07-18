AQR Capital Management LLC Has $30.29 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 764,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.