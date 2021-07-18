AQR Capital Management LLC Has $36.70 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

