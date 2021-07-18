AQR Capital Management LLC Has $38.04 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NVR worth $38,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

In other NVR news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total value of $18,064,660.00. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,800.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,859.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,277.85 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

