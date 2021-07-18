AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

