Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Arco Platform by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 120.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Arco Platform by 2.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $831.73 million, a PE ratio of 344.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

