Arianee Market Capitalization Achieves $25.76 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $25.76 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00103070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00148139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.68 or 0.99438225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

