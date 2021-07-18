Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.93.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

