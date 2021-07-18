Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 130,778 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $13,941,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $10,165,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

