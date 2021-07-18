Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,391 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.