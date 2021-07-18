Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $4.05 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,944 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Perficient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $84.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

