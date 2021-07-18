Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

