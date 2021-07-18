Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 198,850 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198,850 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

