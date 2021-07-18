Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 434,808 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 15,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $262,314.03. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $590,836. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

