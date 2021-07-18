Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Short Interest Up 66.4% in June

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

OTCMKTS AWWH remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

