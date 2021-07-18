Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Short Interest Up 66.4% in June

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

OTCMKTS AWWH remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

