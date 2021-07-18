ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

