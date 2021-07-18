Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.