Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Acquires $11,540.00 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Michael L. Koehneman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,846.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
