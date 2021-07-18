Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Acquires $11,540.00 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Michael L. Koehneman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,846.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

