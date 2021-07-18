Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Aspen Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

