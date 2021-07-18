ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ASAZY opened at $15.42 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

