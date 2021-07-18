Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

Get Athene alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.12.

ATH opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Athene has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 97,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $29,443,224.63. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,271 shares of company stock valued at $34,621,375. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.