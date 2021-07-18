AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Portfolio Manager David D. Jr. Grumhaus Sells 1,710 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Portfolio Manager David D. Jr. Grumhaus sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $16,022.70.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

