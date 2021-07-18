Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Aurora has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $63,865.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00816154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

