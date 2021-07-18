Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALV opened at $90.44 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

