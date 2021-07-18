Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

