Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVAH opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

