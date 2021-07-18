Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 401,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

