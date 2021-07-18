Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 467 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.29.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
