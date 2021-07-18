Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 467 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.29.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.