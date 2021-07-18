Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

