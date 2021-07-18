Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. 296,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.