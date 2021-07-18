Azuki Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $61,224.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.91 or 1.00019359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.