B. Riley Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $7.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.