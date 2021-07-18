B. Riley Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

BTU opened at $8.71 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

