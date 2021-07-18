Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00024405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $76.09 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.60 or 0.00818622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,831,367 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

