Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $12,383,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

