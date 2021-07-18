Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.88. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 37,638 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

