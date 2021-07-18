Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,765,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 10,058,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,471.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNDSF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.61. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,210. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

