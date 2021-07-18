Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

