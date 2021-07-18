Bank of America Upgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to “Neutral”

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

