Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 44,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

