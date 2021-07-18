Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 25,780 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.19 on Friday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.

Corvus Gold Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.