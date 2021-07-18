Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 10,000 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of COVAU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

