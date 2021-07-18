Bank of Montreal Can Has $96,000 Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.13. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

