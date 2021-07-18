Bank of Montreal Can Invests $99,000 in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,447,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $981,000.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.88 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

